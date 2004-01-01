Arsenal confirm new contracts for Mikel Arteta & Jonas Eidevall

Arsenal have jointly announced new contracts for men’s team manager Mikel Arteta and women’s team manager Jonas Eidevall, allowing both coaches the chance to continue building the next phase of their respective projects with the Gunners.

Having been appointed in December 2019 following the dismissal of Unai Emery, Arteta’s new three-year deal runs until 2025. Eidevall, meanwhile, has been given two more years until 2024.

"When I spoke to Josh [Kroenke] he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it,” Arteta told the club’s official website. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered.

“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League.

“We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level.”

Eidevall added: “It allows me to continue to work for a club that I love so much and be around people that I really, really like, and to be able to achieve things together, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

The Swede has appointed last summer as a replacement for Joe Montemurro and has taken the team to the brink of the WSL title, as well as into the Champions League knockout stages.

“My father and I are delighted to have extended both Mikel’s and Jonas’ contracts. It provides stability and clarity for the future and helps us all move forward together effectively,” Arsenal director Josh Kroenke said.

“Mikel’s commitment and passion are clear for everyone to see. We are confident that as we move forward, he will get us back to competing for the top trophies in the game.

“Turning to Jonas, he has had a fantastic start to his career in England. He has done a terrific job with the team, and we are in contention for the title on the last weekend. We are confident that he will continue to take us forward in the years ahead.”

