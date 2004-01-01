Arsenal confirm Oleksandr Zinchenko signing

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko on a long-term contract from Manchester City.

The Ukraine international agreed personal terms with the Gunners quickly and a £30m fee plus add-ons was settled on between the two sides this month.

City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Zinchenko's imminent move away from the Etihad on Wednesday and Arsenal have now brought the saga to a conclusion.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "We’re so happy Alex has joined us. He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City. Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility.

"It's not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence. Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club."

Technical director Edu added: "I'm very pleased to see how we're working as a team here in the club. We put a plan together early and Oleksandr Zinchenko was a main focus on our list. We’re pleased to have Alex with us now because he has the attributes which I’m sure are going to put our squad at a different level."

Zinchenko follows Gabriel Jesus in swapping Manchester for London this summer, also reuniting with Arteta who was previously Guardiola's assistant at City.

The 25-year-old is a midfielder by trade but was frequently used at left back by Guardiola. He is expected to play more centrally at the Emirates, though he will be able to provide cover in defence when needed.