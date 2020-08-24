Arsenal Confirm Permanent Deals for Pablo Mari & Cedric Soares

Arsenal have confirmed that defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares have joined the club permanently, after successful loan spells in the second half of last season.

Centre-back Mari joined on loan from Flamengo but was limited by injury to just three appearances. Soares, meanwhile, was recruited from Southampton to offer cover at full-back, and became a fixture in the team towards the end of the season after overcoming injury problems of his own.

✍️ We have reached agreement with both Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to join the club on permanent deals. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 24, 2020

An Arsenal statement on the signings reads: "We have reached agreement with both Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to join the club on permanent deals.

"Both players joined us initially on loan in January, and after impressing on and off the pitch over the past eight months, all parties have agreed to make their moves permanent."

After giving some context on their careers so far, the statement concludes: "We welcome both Pablo and Cedric to the club on a permanent basis and look forward to their continued contributions."

A long season that ended with a trophy! I'm so happy with my new home and what we're building together at @Arsenal. Now, it's time to rest with one thing in mind: come back stronger than ever! ?⚪#Arsenal #Gunners #COYG #ThankYou #Together pic.twitter.com/54FxhHCTyP — Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) August 3, 2020

Former Manchester City defender Mari was just getting started when an ankle injury cut his season short against his former club. He'd kept clean sheets in two prior matches against Portsmouth and West Ham, and is expected to have an integral role to play when the league season starts next month.

Strengthening defensively has been a priority for Mikel Arteta, and the new acquisitions are expected to be followed by Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, who is to sit out his side's Ligue 1 fixture with Rennes in anticipation of a move to the Emirates. The 22-year-old will join Mari, Cedric and William Saliba, who arrives from Saint-Etienne, in what could be a completely overhauled Arsenal back line.

We'll get our first look at the revamped Gunners when they face Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday.