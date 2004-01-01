 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal confirm sale of Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest

Arsenal have announced that goalkeeper Matt Turner has joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent transfer. The USMNT star has signed a four-year contract at the City Ground.

Arsenal have announced that goalkeeper Matt Turner has joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent transfer.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards