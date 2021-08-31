Arsenal confirm signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna on a permanent deal.

With Hector Bellerin joining Real Betis, the Gunners were on the hunt for a new defender to fill the void in their squad and soon set their sights on Tomiyasu, a centre-back who is comfortable on the right as well.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Takehiro Tomiyasu ?? pic.twitter.com/trL4Wq7zXW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2021

Talks between the two clubs went smoothly, with Arsenal agreeing to pay £17m up front for the 22-year-old, with an extra £2.5m in add-ons, and the club have now confirmed the transfer on their official website.

What manager Mikel Arteta has planned for Tomiyasu remains to be seen. Right-back has been a particular spot of weakness so far this year, with neither Calum Chambers nor Cedric Soares really impressing in the role, so Tomiyasu will likely spend some time there.

However, he is naturally a centre-back and can expect to see plenty of minutes there, where he will complete with Gabriel, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari for a spot alongside new signing Ben White.

The Gunners have been incredibly active in the transfer window, spending a huge amount of money on no fewer than six new signings as part of Arteta's attempt to rebuild his squad and return Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table.

White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have already joined the club, and the deal for Tomiyasu takes Arsenal's summer spending to close to the £150m mark.