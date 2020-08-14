Arsenal Confirm Signing of Willian on Three-Year Contract

Arsenal have officially confirmed the signing of Brazilian winger Willian, after the 32-year-old's contract expired at Chelsea.

Willian was a key part of a successful season for the Blues in which they finished fourth in the Premier League and made the FA Cup final. He scored 11 goals and assisted a further nine, and Chelsea were keen to extend his terms beyond this summer, but an agreement couldn't be reached.

He has now signed for London rivals Arsenal, who won the FA Cup at the expense of Frank Lampard's team, on a three-year deal. Willian will wear the number 12 shirt at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta said: “I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us. We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions.

"He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come.”

Sporting director Edu, who previously worked with his new recruit in the Brazil set-up, added: “I know him very well, since a long time ago because we've been working together for the Brazilian national team and of course I was following him because he played for another club.

"He has a lot of fantastic attributes as a person, as a football player of course, his character. I'm 100 per cent sure that everybody in the dressing room, the fans, myself and Mikel will enjoy having Willian in our side.“