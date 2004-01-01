Arsenal consider late offer for Youri Tielemans

Arsenal are considering a late bit to test Leicester City's resolve to keep hold of Youri Tielemans, sources have told 90min.

The Belgium international has turned down all offers of a new deal at the King Power Stadium and is set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Tielemans and they are very much in play to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, but they are considering making an offer as their efforts to land Brighton's Moises Caicedo look set to come to nothing.

The Gunners have submitted two bids for Caicedo, the latest of which was worth £65m plus £5m in add-ons, but Brighton barely even considered either offer before turning Arsenal away and insisting the Ecuador international is not for sale.

Arsenal are keen to bring in some reinforcements as they enter the second half of the season firmly in the driver's seat in the race for the Premier League title.

Belgium international Tielemans would be open to a move late in the window, and 90min has been told that, if Leicester were not entrenched in a relegation battle, they may consider allowing him to leave.

However, as it stands, sources insist that it would take a 'huge' bid for Leicester to even consider parting ways with the 25-year-old, with maintaining their Premier League status seen as more important to the Foxes than whatever money they could recoup from an impending free agent.