Arsenal consider move for free agent midfielder

Arsenal are contemplating a move for a free agent midfielder, 90min understands, with former Lille man Xeka being offered to the Gunners and other Premier League clubs.

After failing with a handful of transfer deadline day bids for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, manager Mikel Arteta has confessed that he could still do with more players after Mohamed Elneny was ruled out with a significant thigh injury.

Thomas Partey has also been out through injury but is understood to be back in training ahead of a possible return to action against Brentford at the weekend.

With the transfer market now closed until January, players not currently under contract at another club are the only possible way for Arteta to bolster his squad and sources have confirmed to 90min that the Gunners are exploring their options in the free agent market.

Perhaps the top midfield asset yet to find a club is 27-year-old Xeka, who left Lille in the summer with 144 appearances for the French side under his belt. His representatives have reached out to a number of Premier League clubs about a possible emergency signing.

Arsenal are one of those clubs to have been contacted although they are yet to make any firm offers and are instead exploring all the possibilities for their next move.

On this episode of The Chronicles of a Gooner, Harry Symeou discusses Arsenal's fixture pile up, as well as the idea of a Premier League All-Star game...

Xeka has held talks with French side Rennes but is understood to have delayed a final decision after some positive responses from clubs in the Premier League.

Other free agent alternatives include Adel Taraabt, Mehdi Abeid, Nemanja Radoja, Fabian Delph and former Tottenham man Mousa Dembele, the latter of whom departed Guangzhou City earlier this year.