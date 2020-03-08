Arsenal Consider Rekindling Interest in Nabil Fekir as Replacement for Spanish Loan Star

Arsenal are considering a move for Real Betis star Nabil Fekir, as the club search for a potential replacement for Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos is currently on a season-long loan at the Emirates Stadium, but has struggled to make the kind of impact expected of him when he first arrived in north London. As a result, he's expected to return home to Spain at the end of the season.

To replace him, the Daily Star claim that Fekir is now heading up a list of potential targets for the Gunners, as manager Mikel Arteta looks to fill the gap which will be left by Ceballos.





​Arsenal were offered the chance to sign the 26-year-old last summer before he left Lyon for Betis, but the club passed on the opportunity. But after another disappointing Premier League season, they may reconsider their stance.

Fekir was close to joining Liverpool from Lyon in the summer of 2018, but the deal broke down at the last minute over concerns about his fitness. Instead, he moved to La Liga to join Betis, a significant downgrade on a potential move to Anfield.

The French international, who moved in the end for £17m - a third of what Liverpool had been set to pay for him - has impressed in his first season in Spain, scoring seven goals and posting six assists in 22 La Liga appearances.

Five years ago today, @NabilFekir made his debut for Les Bleus against Brazil!  #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/K0CQdGbdXs — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) March 26, 2020

It is claimed that Betis would want around £30m for Fekir, whose versatility can see him line up on either flank, as well as down the middle.

One thing that is for sure is that Arsenal will not make any final decisions on transfers until the coronavirus crisis is over. The Gunners need to take into consideration whether or not they'll be playing Champions League or Europa League football next season when assessing future transfer targets, something they in the dark over at present.





All games have been postponed until at least 30 April, but this date will almost certainly be extended further.