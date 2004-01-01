Arsenal considering move for Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are considering a move for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic if they cannot sign Tammy Abraham this summer.

Vlahovic was in terrific form last season, netting 21 goals for Fiorentina in 37 Serie A games. The 21-year-old is attracting interest from across Europe with Atletico Madrid and Tottenham thought to be leading the race for his signature.

Vlahovic scored for fun last season | Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

However, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal is another possible destination. The Gunners' primary attacking target is still Abraham but they face stiff competition.

A long list of Premier League clubs, including Southampton, Aston Villa and Spurs have been credited with interest in the Chelsea man in the past. Clubs from further afield are also considering a move, with Roma the latest club linked.

If Arsenal cannot complete a deal for Abraham they will turn their attention to Vlahovic. Atletico - who have been tracking the striker for some time - are bouncing between the Serbian and Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata, while Spurs would only make their move if Harry Kane were to depart.

Meanwhile, Arsenal remain interested in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison. The Foxes are not playing ball, though, and would expect in excess of £70m for one of their key players. If a deal for Maddison is not viable Arsenal could set their sights on Martin Odegaard, who spent time on loan at the Emirates Stadium last season.

The Gunners are unlikely to be done there either as they look to improve on their disappointing eighth-placed finish last time out. At the beginning of the summer 90min reported that they were willing to spend up to £250m in the transfer window with two midfielders, a centre-back, a right-back and a goalkeeper their priority areas.

Since then Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Ben White have all arrived and they are also exploring a deal for Sheffield United stopper Aaron Ramsdale.