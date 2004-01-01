Arsenal continue midfielder search; Florian Grillitsch & Arthur Melo offered to club

Arsenal have been offered a number of midfielders heading into the final days of the transfer window as they consider bolstering their options, 90min understands.

The Gunners have been on the lookout for another midfielder - a need has been emphasised by recent injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

90min understands that several midfielders have been offered to Arsenal in wake of their recent searches across the globe.

Austria international Florian Grillitsch is one player that has been put forward to Arsenal. The 27-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Hoffenheim, and a number of Premier League clubs have been linked to him.

Ajax have been working on a deal for Grillitsch, and we are told that while he is an interesting option for Arsenal, it is not believed the Gunners will be pursuing a deal.

Palmeiras midfielder Danilo is another name that has been put to the club, as well as long-term target Arthur Melo, who is currently looking to find a club after being told by Juventus he could leave. However, neither seem likely to join this window.

One player who is very much still on Arsenal's radar is Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, and with less than 12 months left on his current deal, a late push for him has not been ruled out by sources with knowledge of the situation.

Ajax’s Edson Alvarez, who Newcastle have shown an interest in, is also wanted by Arsenal, but the Dutch champions have made it known that he is not available to leave this window.

90min has been told that some within the club feel that they could cope without signing another midfielder as they also want to bring in a new right winger. They currently hold an interest in Wolves' Pedro Neto and Shakhtar Donetsk starlet Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Arsenal’s hierarchy are currently considering what their current priority should be. We understand that Mikel Arteta would insist on the quality of player being sufficient as he has no interest in signing a player who would only be considered a stop-gap option.