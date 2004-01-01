Arsenal continue talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over Mykhaylo Mudryk

Arsenal remain in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a January deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk, sources have confirmed to 90min.

The 21-year-old has made no secret of his desire to join the Gunners and has revealed that he watched them beat West Ham on Boxing Day.

While Arsenal were playing the Hammers, Shakhtar confirmed that they were not going to accept their opening offer worth £55m.

Shakhtar's initial asking price of £100m has been lowered but they are still looking at a deal worth £80m in total - £60m guaranteed fee with a further £20m in add-ons.

However, Arsenal are still some way off that sum and they will point to Liverpool's recent agreement with PSV Eindhoven for Cody Gakpo which is worth £50m in total.

But Shakhtar believe Mudryk should be valued similarly to someone like Antony, who cost Manchester United over £80m.

90min has been told that Arsenal are confident of a deal being done in January, but at this point it seems unlikely they will meet Shakhtar's current demands.