Arsenal defender closing in on move to Fulham

Fulham are close to agreeing a deal to sign Cedric from Arsenal on a permanent deal, 90min understands.

The Portugal international joined the Gunners midway through the 2019/20 season on an initial loan from Southampton, with the deal becoming permanent at the start of the following campaign.

However, Cedric has often been a bit-part player at the Emirates Stadium and has made just four appearances in all competitions so far this term. He was named in Portugal's preliminary 55-player squad for the World Cup but did not make the final cut.

Sources have told 90min that he is now close to sealing a move across London to Fulham, linking up again with compatriot Marco Silva following a brief overlap during their respective spells at Sporting CP.

Silva bemoaned about a lack of transfer activity prior to the start of the season, with Fulham then managing to secure the signings of Issa Diop, Carlos Vinicius and Willian. Cedric's former teammate Bernd Leno also signed from Arsenal.

Fulham have spent much of the season playing natural forward Bobby Decordova-Reid at right-back, with Silva often overlooking summer signing Kevin Mbabu.

