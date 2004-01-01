Arsenal discover severity of Gabriel Jesus knee injury

Arsenal have been handed a major blow after learning that Gabriel Jesus will miss several months of action with a knee injury, 90min understands.

Jesus requires surgery on his medial ligament after picking up a problem during Brazil's World Cup group stage loss to Cameroon last week.

The forward was sent back to London to undergo for further assessment and he is now expected to be sidelined for months.

Jesus' injury comes as a bitter blow to Arsenal's title hopes. The Gunners currently sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with the 25-year-old already contributing 10 goals and assists in 14 matches.

Harry Symeou hosts Andy Headspeath, Toby Cudworth & La Liga TV presenter Semra Hunter to look back on the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa - join us!

If you can’t see the podcast embed, click here to download or listen to the episode in full!

90min reported earlier on Tuesday that Arsenal are considering recalling Folarin Balogun from his loan spell at Stade Reims in order to provide cover for the second half of the season.

The 21-year-old has seriously impressed in Ligue 1, scoring eight goals in 15 games prior to the World Cup break. He spent last term on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough, but was only able to rack up three goals in 20 games on Teesside.