Arsenal enter talks with Brighton for Leandro Trossard

Arsenal have entered talks with Brighton over a potential deal for unsettled winger Leandro Trossard, 90min can confirm.

The Gunners, having lost out to Chelsea on a deal for long-term target Mykhailo Mudryk, have turned their attention to Trossard in an effort to boost their attacking ranks for a Premier League title charge in what will be a crucial second half of the season.

90min understands Arsenal have already reached an agreement with Trossard’s camp over personal terms. However, Brighton are well aware of the interest and have no need to sell. They are firmly sticking a valuation in the region of £20m to £25m and will only agree a sale on their terms.

Tottenham had previously been interested in Trossard, even reaching an agreement over personal terms themselves, but have since stepped back to assess other targets.

Trossard has a contract until 2024 and, as things stand, the developing ugly saga has not impacted things on the pitch for Roberto De Zerbi and the rest of his players. Solly March continues to impress, while Kaoru Mitoma is becoming an increasingly important asset.

Trossard has found himself at odds with Brighton boss De Zerbi since returning from the World Cup and has been dropped from the squad as a result.

A recent statement from the Belgian’s agent, Josy Comhair, claimed Trossard has been frozen out unfairly and ‘humiliated’ in the process.

The agent said it is “…important that Brighton cooperates with a potential transfer during this transfer period and shows a benevolent attitude, which is beneficial to both parties.”

On this edition of Talking Transfers, Scott Saunders hosts Toby Cudworth & Graeme Bailey to discuss all the big transfer stories. This week's agenda includes Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Hakim Ziyech, Leandro Trossard, Pedro Porro, Mykhaylo Mudryk and more! If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!