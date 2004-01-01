Arsenal extend adidas partnership to 2030

Arsenal have announced the extension of their partnership with adidas until 2030, with the new deal to benefit the club’s sustainability strategy and have increased focus on the women’s team to bring more global exposure to the side and its players.

Arsenal kits and attire were previously supplied by adidas throughout the 1980s until 1994, before a fresh partnership came to be in 2019. That deal, despite only being three years old, has now been extended for another eight.

A statement from the club read: “As part of the new agreement, our sustainability strategy will benefit from expertise and insight from adidas’ experience, as the brand strives to meet its goal of replacing virgin polyester with recycled polyester in adidas products by 2024 wherever possible.

“The partnership extension also enables us to continue the work done so far to support our local communities. Earlier this year, together we launched No More Red – a long-term initiative developed to address the root causes of youth violence by supporting young people through the creation of safe spaces and active mentorship with trusted role models.”

This season, £5 from the sale of every 2022/23 home kit has been donated to the Arsenal Foundation to support local community projects.

“The long-term nature of our extension means there’s a real commitment to build on this brilliant collaboration, with a strong focus on growing women’s football and developing our sustainability strategy,” Arsenal chief commercial officer Juliet Slot said.

“Since we’ve been reunited, we’ve driven initiatives and investment in our local communities, and developed exciting and bold product ranges for our players and supporters alike. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made together and we’re excited to take our partnership forward.”

