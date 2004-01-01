Arsenal Eye Porto's Danilo Pereira as Potential Cheaper Alternative to Thomas Partey

Arsenal are keen on signing Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira this summer and are set to explore the possibility of a move in the coming weeks.





Mikel Arteta is eager to add another midfielder to his ranks ahead of next season but will have to work with a limited budget as a result of the financial strains brought about by COVID-19.





Arsenal have been heavily linked with Atletico midfielder Thomas Partey but are struggling to fund the switch

The Gunners have constantly been linked with a move for Atletico's Thomas Partey in a £45m deal but could look instead at cheaper alternatives given the player's release clause - one being Porto's Danilo.





The 28-year-old has a similarly hefty €60m release clause in his contract, but ESPN understands the Portuguese giants are willing to offload him for around a third of the price given pressures related to meeting UEFA's financial fair play requirements.





Danilo has been a key figure at Porto ever since his 2015 move from Maritimo. He's won the Portuguese title just once but his side currently hold a three-point over Benfica in the title race this term with just six games remaining.





While a Portugal international and sound performer in the middle of the park, it's his experience which had led to Arteta taking an interest. The Spaniard is hopeful Danilo will add maturity and leadership to a young squad akin to David Luiz and Cedric Soares - who recently signed contract extensions at the Emirates.





David Luiz recently signed a one-year extension despite his horror show at Manchester City last week

The 28-year-old currently earns approximately £48,000-a-week, and therefore his wages would not prove prohibitive. He's also said to be open to a Premier League move at the end of the campaign.





The Gunners intend to meet with the player's representatives near the end of the season, once a clearer picture emerges of what their budget will be.



