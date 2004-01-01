 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal fixtures: Next six games after crazy Fulham draw

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures in the Premier League and Champions League, including matches against Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City

As Arsenal painfully found out last term, a Premier League season is an awfully long time.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards