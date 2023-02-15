Arsenal fixtures: Next six games including Man City crunch clash after Brentford draw

Arsenal have enjoyed a wonderful 2022/23 season so far but nothing has been won just yet.

That's what made the 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday that much more frustrating for Gunners fans. Leandro Trossard's first goal for the club had given them a second-half lead but Ivan Toney's strike ensured the Bees left north London with a point.

There are plenty of big matches on the horizon for Mikel Arteta's side soon, too. They are due to return to European action inside the month, while there will also be another clash with league rivals Manchester City shortly after their FA Cup meeting.

Here are the games Arsenal have on the horizon as they chase success in England and Europe.

Harry Symeou discusses the big news around Manchester City after it broke they are facing 100+ charges for breaching the Premier League's financial rules. How if at all does it impact Arsenal's title chances? If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Arsenal vs Manchester City - Premier League

City beat Arsenal in the FA Cup | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

We've surpassed the halfway point of the league season and we're still yet to see the top two duke it out in the division. Those two games - starting here on Thursday - will play major roles in the outcome of the title race.

Man City may hold a slight mental edge after beating Arsenal in the FA Cup in late January, though the Gunners' remain unbeaten at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this season, only failing to win on two occasions.

15/02/23 - Arsenal vs Manchester City (19:30) - Premier League

Aston Villa vs Arsenal - Premier League

Jesus and Martinelli scored in a 2-1 win over Villa in August | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

After back-to-back home games against Brentford and Man City, Arsenal will then spend the next few weeks on the road themselves, starting with a trip to Aston Villa.

The Gunners are generally strong at Villa Park, but did lose there by 1-0 scorelines in both 2021 and 2020. Expect former Arsenal boss Unai Emery to be up for this one.

18/02/23 - Aston Villa vs Arsenal (12:30) - Premier League

Leicester vs Arsenal - Premier League

Jesus got two goals and two assists against Leicester in August | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

While a trip to Villa has its obvious perils, a clash with Leicester seems much easier on paper.

The Foxes have struggled for consistency throughout the season and can't be ruled out of the relegation conversation just yet. They have, however, scored four goals in each of their recent wins against Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Arsenal have won their last three trips to the King Power Stadium, having lost the previous three before.

25/02/23 - Leicester vs Arsenal (15:00) - Premier League

Arsenal vs Everton - Premier League

Arsenal were beaten by Tarkowski's strike at Goodison Park | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Arsenal will begin March with another clash with Everton, only a few weeks after meeting them for the first time this season.

They ran into a well organised Sean Dyche outfit as James Tarkowski scored the only goal of the game. However, the Gunners will back themselves to turn up the pressure at the Emirates and find a breakthrough in the return fixture.

01/03/23 - Arsenal vs Everton (19:45) - Premier League

Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Premier League

Saliba scored a cracker at Bournemouth earlier this season | GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Arsenal ran out 3-0 victors in their clash with Bournemouth in August, scoring a number of eye-catching goals.

Gabriel Jesus was in full flight that afternoon and Gunners fans will be hoping he is approaching a return to action by the time they travel down south.

04/03/23 - Arsenal vs Bournemouth (15:00) - Premier League

TBC vs Arsenal - Europa League last 16 first leg

Arsenal won five of their six Europa League group stage games | Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Arsenal avoided a Europa League knockout playoff tie by winning their group with five wins from six games, the only blemish on that record being a 1-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven away from home.

They won't find out their opponents until 24 February, the day after the playoff second legs, when the draw takes place. The Gunners are seeded in the draw, so will play the first leg away before hosting the second game.

09/03/23 - TBC vs Arsenal (TBC) - Europa League last 16 first leg