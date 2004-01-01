 
Arsenal forced into Chelsea megastore purchase after sock fiasco

Arsenal had to purchase socks from Chelsea's Nike megastore due to a kit clash for their WSL encounter on Friday night. The Blues ran out 3-1 winners at Stamford Bridge.
Source : 90min

