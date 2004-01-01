 
Arsenal hold talks with Chelsea over Kai Havertz transfer

Arsenal have contacted Chelsea over a summer deal for forward Kai Havertz. The 24-year-old has two years remaining on the contract he signed when joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

Arsenal have made contact with Chelsea over a possible summer deal for German forward Kai Havertz, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Source : 90min

