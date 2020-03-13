Arsenal in 'Full Support' of Completing the 2019/2020 Season When it is Safe to Do So

​Arsenal have announced that they are in 'full support' of finishing the 2019/2020 season whenever it is safe to do so, rather than seeing it made void.

The coronavirus crisis has caused football across the world to be halted. The Gunners were one of the first major clubs to be directly affected by the outbreak of COVID-19, after their manager Mikel Arteta contracted the virus last month.

Arteta's infection led to Arsenal's training ground being closed and the first team squad and non-playing staff self-isolating at their homes.

The ​Premier League was ​suspended indefinitely on Friday after a meeting between all 20 clubs. Previously, the competition's return had been pencilled in as 30 April. A relief package for the EFL and National League was also announced, as well as plans to give a sizeable donation to the NHS.

In a ​statement on the ​Arsenal website, it was announced that the Gunners were pleased about the outcomes of the meeting.





"As a club, we are in full support of the objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches from the 2019/20 season to be played, in order to maintain the integrity of each competition.

"We also fully agree with the principle that any return to action will only be with the full backing of Government and when medical guidance allows.

"We are delighted that the Premier League also announced today a unanimous vote by all member clubs to advance £125 million to the EFL and National League within the UK football pyramid.

"A further £20 million will be given to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups. These measures are fully backed and welcomed by all at our club."

The statement went on to provide fans with ticketing updates and information about the various relief schemes that the club itself has been organising.

" Many Arsenal staff are continuing to coordinate a meaningful response to help those most vulnerable during these times," the press release stated.





"Arsenal in the Community have found ways to continue their great work through our initial response and we remain working with our local London authorities, the NHS in the UK, and Save The Children in order to explore ways we can support local and worldwide communities."

