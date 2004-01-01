Arsenal increasingly confident over Martin Odegaard deal

Arsenal are becoming increasingly confident that they can conclude a deal for Martin Odegaard to re-join the club.

90min revealed earlier this month that talks were again back on between the two clubs after it emerged Real were ready to move on from the 22-year-old.

New head coach Carlo Ancelotti likes the player, but does not class him as a first-team regular. The Italian has told his bosses that Odegaard can move on.

The Norwegian had still been hopeful that he could have a long-term future in the Spanish capital, but 90min understands that his representatives have begun to open talks with Arsenal over a deal.

Odegaard feels that a club like Arsenal is very good place for him to rekindle his career and he is believed to have settled very well in London during his stint in the English capital.

Real would like to sell this summer, whilst Arsenal were thinking of a loan deal with an option or obligation in 2022. Both options are currently being discussed.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that the belief across all three parties; Real, Arsenal and Odegaard, is that a deal is now looking increasingly likely and there is a confidence at the Emirates that the transfer will happen.

Pressure is now mounting on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after a poor start to the new Premier League season as they lost 2-0 to newly promoted Brentford.

Arsenal have already spent nearly £70m this summer with Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga arriving to bolster Arteta's squad.

Despite their talks with Real and Odegaard, Arsenal are still in the market for other attacking midfielders including Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, although they are believed to have accepted that another target, Leicester's James Maddison, is staying put this summer.