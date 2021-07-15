Arsenal interested in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has emerged as a target for Arsenal, with Chelsea keen to offload the striker before pursuing their own forward targets.

Abraham has been the Blues' top scorer in each of the last two campaigns, despite falling out of favour last season following Frank Lampard's transfer splurge which saw the arrivals of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Tammy Abraham has struggled to cement his place in the first team | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel's appointment in January saw the England international fall further down the pecking order, with Abraham afforded just 11 appearances in Chelsea's final 26 Premier League outings.

The Blues have made no secret of their desire to bring Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge this summer, with 90min exclusively revealing they're willing to shell out as much as £150m for the Borussia Dortmund hitman.

However, their pursuit of Haaland means they're also keen to generate funds via player sales, and having offered Abraham to a number of clubs The Telegraph have revealed Arsenal have lodged their interest in the 23-year-old.

The report adds that both Tottenham and Inter have also been offered Abraham, with Chelsea hoping the player could be included in any deal involving either Harry Kane or Romelu Lukaku.

Abraham has previously spoken of his love for Arsenal and how he idolised Thierry Henry as a youngster, meaning personal terms are unlikely to cause a stumbling block in any potential deal.

That being said, the Blues are said to value their academy graduate at a whopping £40m and as of yet it's unclear whether the Gunners are willing to match their valuation.

Mikel Arteta's desire to add quality to his squad this summer has been well documented, though so far the only new player through the door has been Portuguese youngster Nuno Tavares.

The Gunners have already missed out of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa - another club to have been credited with an interest in Abraham - and with less than a month to go until the kick of off the 2021/22 Premier League season Arteta will no doubt be keen to secure more new arrivals in the near future.