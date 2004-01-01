Arsenal 'Interested' in Quincy Promes - Ajax Open to £25m Deal

Arsenal are said to be looking at a potential move for Ajax's Quincy Promes, who could be available for around £25m.

The Gunners are looking for value transfer deals this summer, as it is well documented that their budget is limited. With the contract situations of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette still up in the air, one area they may look to strengthen is the forward line.

According to Sun Sport, Arsenal are keen on signing Promes and he would be interested in a move to the Emirates. A source close to him told the Sun that "Quincy would go in a heartbeat".

He spoke of how it would be a great move for him and Arsenal, adding some flair to their frontline.

The Dutchman has had a good season for Ajax, scoring 16 goals and picking up five assists in just 28 games. This was before the coronavirus pandemic led to the Eredivisie season ending prematurely, crowning the Amsterdam side as champions.

The Sun suggests that Mikel Arteta is keen to bring Promes to the Emirates, despite the Gunners almost certainly bringing in Willian on a free transfer.

Considering Arsenal's tight budget, and their desire to strengthen at centre-back and in midfield, it's however unlikely they'll sign two players in the same position. Arsenal have a crop of talented youngsters coming through too, Bukayo Saka among them, and the links make little sense.

Ajax signed tricky winger Promes from Sevilla for just £14m after he struggled to make an impact on Spanish football, only scoring three times in 49 matches. This was after a much more successful spell in Russia with Spartak Moscow.

Ajax bought Promes in an attempt to replace some of their outgoing stars last summer, such as Frenkie de Jong, who joined Barcelona.

The last transfer window has brought mixed success for Ajax as they won the Eredivisie - on goal difference - but were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup and the round of 32 in the Europa League, after such a memorable European run the year before.

These relatively poor cup performances were largely in spite of Promes' performances, and he will feel well obliged to try his luck again for a top European side.