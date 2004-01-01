Arsenal investigating two incidents of anti-semitism

Arsenal have confirmed they are investigating two separate incidents of anti-semitism over the weekend.

The Gunners ran out 2-0 winners over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, thanks to Hugo Lloris' own goal and a fine strike from captain Martin Odegaard.

The game itself was marred by an incident involving Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and a Tottenham supporter, with the latter charged with assault by the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, but the Gunners have now confirmed they've received two reports of anti-semitism.

In a statement released on their official website, Arsenal confirmed they will investigate the two incidents and reaffirmed that their desire for football to be an inclusive and welcoming environment for all supporters.

"There was an incident at the north London derby on Sunday involving Arsenal supporters in which one of our fans overheard grossly offensive anti-semitic statements made by another Arsenal fan. On the same afternoon, we were appalled to hear of an incident at The Cally pub in Islington, involving other anti-semitic chants.

"We recognise the impact this behaviour has on our many Jewish supporters and others and condemn the use of language of this nature, which has no place in our game or society.

"Arsenal must be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and we want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at our club. We will not stand for this kind of behaviour and will take strong action against any supporters who we establish are responsible for such acts. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings."