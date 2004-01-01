Arsenal Join List of Clubs Interested in Real Madrid Outcast Isco

Arsenal are among the clubs rumoured to be interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco, who has failed to nail down a regular starting place at the Bernabeu this season.

Juventus, AC Milan, Sevilla and Everton, where the player could reunite with former Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, are other clubs thought to be keeping tabs on the Spaniard.

Isco is hardly starting for Real this season | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Isco has won four Champions League titles with Real since joining the club from Malaga in 2013, but he has played fewer games each season since 2018. This season in particular, the 28-year-old has only started three times in La Liga so far and not at all in the Champions League.

Spanish outlet SPORT writes that Isco has come to the realisation that he may need to move in order to play more and would leave Madrid when the January transfer window opens if there is an attractive opportunity for a fresh start somewhere else.

From Real’s perspective, they would want a transfer fee, but would be happy to get his contract – worth €6.7m per season – off the club’s wage bill to reduce costs.

But, as things stand, despite interest, there are no offers on the table.

Real are yet to receive offers for Isco | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Although Isco hasn’t been in good form this season, Arsenal in particular could see it as an opportunity to bring in a player of proven quality following their disastrous start to the season.

The Gunners lie 15th in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone, and have lost more than half of their league fixtures this season.

Midfield has become a problem position for under pressure manager Mikel Arteta, who has seen summer signing Thomas Partey struggle with injuries, Granit Xhaka regress to his old ways and Dani Ceballos, on loan from Real, fail to justify his return for a second season.

