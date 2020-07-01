Arsenal Join Race to Sign Breakout Star Allan Saint-Maximin

Arsenal are eying up a move for Allan Saint-Maximin, and could pounce to sign the Newcastle winger if the Magpies' proposed takeover deal falls through.





Saint-Maximin has been one of Newcastle's most impressive players this season, taking quickly to life in England since his £16.5m move from Nice last summer.





The wide man has been one of the Premier League's standout performers since the top flight returned in June, grabbing a trio of assists during Newcastle's recent 4-1 demolition of Bournemouth.





Bournemouth just couldn't stop Allan Saint-Maximin today!



He picked up 3 assists as Newcastle ran riot on the South coast! pic.twitter.com/nm5r5RtXV4 — 90min (@90min_Football) July 1, 2020

His displays have seen him linked with a move to European heavyweights PSG amid frustrations that he was yet to be offered an improved contract with Newcastle.





Le10sport report that Arsenal are also interested in Saint-Maximin, and have already made contract with the 23-year-old's representatives.





The Northern Echo report that Arsenal's scouting team have delivered glowing reports about Saint-Maximin, but any move from the Gunners hinges on whether Newcastle's takeover bid is given the green light.





Saint-Maximin's future could depend on who owns Newcastle next season

The Magpies are currently the subject of a £300m takeover fronted by businesswoman Amanda Staveley and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.





The deal has not been in doubt due to the Saudis' links to a pirate streaming platform that illegally broadcasts Premier League fixtures.





If the takeover falls through, current owner Mike Ashley will likely not be tying in-demand players down to new, long-term contracts as he attempts to find a new buyer, leaving Newcastle vulnerable to offers for any of their prized assets - and Arsenal would be prepared to 'test the waters'.





Steve Bruce has no desire to let Saint-Maximin leave

Despite speculation linking Saint-Maximin with a move elsewhere, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was adamant that the Frenchman was staying put.





“There’s no chance of Allan leaving. No chance at all," Bruce said in the buildup to Newcastle's clash with West Ham.





Le10sport also reported that Saint-Maximum is the subject of interest from Napoli, who have made no concrete approach to Newcastle but have made his representative aware of their interest.



