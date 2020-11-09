Arsenal & Juventus Among 6 Clubs Targeting Brazilian Forward Brenner

Arsenal and Juventus are among six European powerhouses poised to battle it out for Sao Paolo's 20-year-old Brazilian forward Brenner.

The striker has 15 goals and three assists in 25 appearances this season, catching the attention of a selection of suitors across Europe in the process.

Brenner has enjoyed a breakthrough season this year | Pool/Getty Images

According to Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato, Arsenal, Ajax, Juventus, Lazio, Milan and PSG are pursuing Brenner - and he has been on the French champions' radar for some time.

The youngster has a release clause in the region of €50m, and his contract with the Brazilian outfit runs until 2022. However, Sao Paolo could be prepared to lower their asking price next summer to a more reasonable fee.

Brenner is eligible for an Italian passport thanks to relatives on his mother's side, potentially making a move to Europe a much smoother process due to fewer complications with work permits.

The forward has represented Brazil at Under-17 to Under-20 level, and has averaged a goal every 94 minutes this season to help Sao Paulo embark on 10-game unbeaten league run, firing his side up to fourth - just three points behind Internacional in top spot.

Sao Paulo have not lost since September | Pool/Getty Images

Arsenal have a history of raiding Brazilian sides for exciting young forwards, having signed Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano in July 2019.

Martinelli possesses an Italian passport, and this enabled him to play for the Gunners instantly after signing as he did not require a work permit or visa, which could also be the case with Brenner.

Having joined Sao Paulo as an 11-year-old and progressing through the youth system, Brenner made his senior debut back in 2017, and has already made over 50 appearances for his boyhood club.

He had a brief loan spell with Fluminense in 2019, but has forced himself back into the first team reckoning this season to much acclaim