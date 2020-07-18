Arsenal Latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Future & Joelson Fernandes Pursuit

As if Arsenal needed any more convincing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's importance, the club captain scored twice in a valiant victory over Manchester City on Saturday to book their place in the FA Cup final.





The 31-year-old hit his 24th and 25th goals in all competitions this season with two well taken finishes. However, an air of uncertainty weighs heavy with the Gabonse striker yet to commit to the club beyond his current deal - which expires next summer.





Should Aubameyang not pen fresh terms then the Gunners will face the prospect of losing him for free at the end of next season, or being forced to sell him in the upcoming window to accrue whatever fee they can.





Interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang From Inter





The 'will he or won't he' situation continues to cause unrest in north London, with the latest murmurs from Italy reaffirming that if Aubameyang does leave, he'll have plenty of suitors willing to bring him in.





La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Inter are going to ramp up their pursuit of the forward if a permanent deal for Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United doesn't materialise. Antonio Conte's side have been linked to Aubameyang for a number of months, working behind the scenes on a number of different strategies.





One such method would be a similar one taken to lure Christian Eriksen to San Siro, an indication that they may be willing to wait until January before making their move - which by that time would be distinctly more viable financially.





While Inter are unlikely to be able to sign both players, moves for the duo are in the pipeline if circumstances alter. This would hinge on the finances, with the rumoured fee for Aubameyang - should he go in the next window - hovering around the £30-£40m mark.





Mikel Arteta's Stance on Aubameyang





With clear progression being made at Arsenal under Arteta's guidance, the likelihood that Aubameyang could be convinced to stay and play a key role in the club's future is greater than ever before.





The Spaniard has repeatedly stated that the club must do all they can to persuade the striker that he can win trophies and achieve his own personal goals at the club. Recent performances and results enhance those prospects, which Arteta feels is working in their favour in their quest to keep hold of the captain.





He told the club's official website: "I think it will help everybody [the win]. These beautiful moments are always better than the bad ones and when I look at him [Aubameyang] and speak to him he sounds pretty convinced, but obviously if he can see the success and direction that we’re taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it, yes."





Arsenal 'On the Verge' of €45m Move for Joelson Fernandes





It appears that Kia Joorabchian's role in Arsenal's transfer dealings continues to be prevalent, with the latest coming out of Portugal confidently claiming that a €45m (£40m) move for one of his clients, Joelson Fernandes, is 'imminent'.





The 17-year-old forward has caused quite the stir in his homeland, despite having made only three senior appearances for Sporting CP. A BOLA reveal interest in the wonderkid from Barcelona, Juventus and Arsenal, although it's the latter who are racing ahead of the pack.





Showing the greatest interest of all three clubs, Joorabchian is working alongside the player's father on a deal, knowing £40m will seal his signature as it's the youngster's release clause which expires in June 2022.





Arteta has stressed on a number of occasions that his squad needs strengthening in the summer, however, to spend what one can imagine is a significant chunk - if not all - of their transfer kitty on a 17 year old comes across as a risky maneuver.





