Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Arsenal launch bid for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber
Tweet
Arsenal have launched a bid for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. The Netherlands international is ready to move on, with the Gunners lodging an offer of €35m.
Arsenal have made a bid to land Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
This missing submarine
20 Jun 10:33 - PSRB, 96 views 9 replies
Chelsea, now they're just blatantly cheating
19 Jun 12:38 - PSRB, 77 views 1 replies
Big day in the cricket, then. What are we saying? Bazball from the off & try
19 Jun 12:13 - Rich, 170 views 12 replies
Ashes day!!
16 Jun 11:32 - PSRB, 362 views 18 replies
Quote of the day from Jude Bellingham
15 Jun 14:11 - PSRB, 127 views 0 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards