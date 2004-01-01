 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal launch bid for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

Arsenal have launched a bid for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. The Netherlands international is ready to move on, with the Gunners lodging an offer of €35m.

Arsenal have made a bid to land Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards