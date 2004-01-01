Arsenal launch new 1990s-inspired third kit for 2021/22

Arsenal have launched their new adidas third kit for the 2021/22 season, drawing design inspiration from 1990s style for an attractive throwback look.

The shirt’s lightning bolt pattern combines ‘mystery blue’ with ‘signal cyan’ and is complemented by scarlet bordering. The split colour adidas logo is also a nod back to the 90s.

The Gunners will wear the new kit for the first time when they kick-off the new Premier League season against newly promoted Brentford on Friday 13 August.

The shirt is inspired by 1990s style and culture | adidas

'Arsenal for Everyone' once again features inside the collar | adidas

“Through the design lens of the 90’s London Zeitgeist, we reimagine this iconic moment in time with true club DNA and adidas design language from the era,” said Inigo Turner, design director at adidas.

“The 2021/2022 Arsenal 3rd kit is for a whole new generation of Gunners to enjoy, and we hope the fans will really like it.”

Both the authentic and replica versions of the jersey feature cooling technologies to keep wearers, whether they be players or fans, comfortable during games.

Arsenal have already released new home and away jerseys ahead of the new season, with the launch of the third kit completing the club’s line up for 2021/22.

The new Arsenal third kit is available to buy today exclusively at adidas.com, Arsenal Direct, the Armoury and in-store with adidas. Wider release with select retailers will be available from Tuesday 17 August 2021.

