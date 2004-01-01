Arsenal launch new adidas collaboration with Transport for London

Arsenal have launched a new adidas collection in collaboration with Transport for London (TfL) to celebrate the historic connection between the club and the London Underground.

‘Arsenal’ is the only Underground station named after a football club, with Gillespie Road station changing its name way back in 1932 because of its close proximity to Highbury stadium.

Even now, ‘Arsenal’ still remains the closest station to the newer Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal in collaboration with TfL | adidas

A new pre-match jersey and warm-up top that will be used for the rest of the season has been inspired by the seat pattern seen on the Piccadilly line trains that run through the station. The items will first be worn by the players in Thursday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

“It’s fantastic that adidas and Arsenal have teamed up with Transport for London for this new pre-match range which reflects the story of Arsenal Tube station and the Piccadilly line moquette,” said Warren Macdonald, Area Manager of Arsenal station.

“Arsenal station has had a deep relationship with the football club for almost 90 years and there is nothing quite like the atmosphere and excitement on a match day.

“I look forward to seeing fans passing through the station wearing this eye-catching new pre-match range on their way to and from the stadium.”

A limited edition Oyster card has also been created by London-based artist and Arsenal fan Reuben Dangoor. Fans have the chance to claim a pre-loaded £15 card by purchasing an item from the Arsenal x TfL range via the adidas app, or win one via a first-come-first-served free to enter opportunity to adidas Creator Club members.

The range will be available across adidas.com, in store as well as Arsenal official club stores and selected retailers. For more information, follow @adidasfootball on Instagram and Twitter, or visit www.adidas.com, as well as www.Arsenal.com.

