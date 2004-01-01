Arsenal leading chase for in-demand winger

Arsenal have held talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, sources have confirmed to 90min.

The 21-year-old is one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe right now, and Shakhtar are open to selling their prized asset – but only at the right price.

Shakhtar have publicly stated that Mudryk now carries a price-tag of €100m using Manchester City's acquisition of Jack Grealish as the guide for that asking price.

“Whoever wants to sign Mudryk has to pay a big amount of money otherwise our president will not sell him,” Donetsk director of football Darijo Srna said over the weekend.

“Jack Grealish was sold for more than €100m and Mudryk’s level is not lower.”

Mudryk himself has made no secret of his interest in moving. He was close to joining Brentford in the summer and then saw a potential deal with Bayer Leverkusen collapse.

AC Milan, Juventus, Ajax and Newcastle United have all looked closely at him too in recent months, but 90min understands that Arsenal are now seen as leading the chase to land him.

The Gunners have targeted a new forward during the January window after failing to land Raphinha in the summer. They are also keen on a midfielder and a defender, but a new attacker is emerging as their first priority.

Moussa Diaby, Christian Pulisic and Joao Felix have also been discussed by the club’s hierarchy, but Mudryk is the player that they are pushing for.

Sources close to the Gunners believe Arsenal are willing to break their club record to bring Mudryk to north London, but it remains to be seen if they can agree terms with Shakhtar.