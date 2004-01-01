Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Arsenal left sweating after star defender withdraws from international duty through injury
Tweet
Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has withdrawn from the Brazil squad through injury.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Do we still believe the guff about "so-and-so Big Club
19 Mar 14:37 - redgunamo, 148 views 6 replies
Despite having spent 29 years in this country, I have absolutely no idea
19 Mar 13:49 - WES, 305 views 22 replies
Bellerin turns 29 today
19 Mar 12:43 - PSRB, 101 views 3 replies
This footymad bloke goes around like he owns the place.
18 Mar 20:04 - Pat Vegas, 131 views 3 replies
Forest docked 4 points, apparently
18 Mar 17:11 - PSRB, 480 views 30 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards