Arsenal LIVE transfer news: Latest news & rumours

Arsenal are enjoying their finest season in years but face a defining January as they seek Premier League glory.

Mikel Arteta's side most recently progressed from their third round FA Cup tie with Oxford on Monday and lead Manchester City by five points at the summit of England's top flight.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding players who could be drafted in at the Emirates Stadium to boost their title chances in the second half of the season, with Europa League glory also a possibility.

Here's all the Arsenal news you need this Wednesday.

On this edition of TCOAG, Harry Symeou looks back on Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal in the FA Cup third round. We also discuss the latest on Mykhailo Mudryk, have the Gunners made progress in their negotiations & the news João Felix is Chelsea bound.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

FA investigating FA Cup fixture for spot-fixing

The Football Association has opened an investigation into alleged spot-fixing during Arsenal's win at Oxford.

Suspicious betting patterns surrounding Ciaron Brown's 59th-minute booking for a foul on Bukayo Saka are being investigated.

Arsenal linked with Barça defender

William Saliba and Gabriel have formed an excellent defensive partnership this season, but Arsenal are still being linked with a new centre back, admittedly by sketchy sources.

Fichajes says the Gunners are eyeing Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, who previously worked with Arteta at City.

Forest close in on Arsenal target

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of a former Arsenal target.

90min understands Forest have almost signed Danilo from Palmeiras, having recently welcomed Gustavo Scarpa from the Brazilian side.

He had previously been watched by Arsenal and Monaco.

Arteta gives Bukayo Saka injury update

Mikel Arteta moved to dispel any fears of an injury to star winger Bukayo Saka after he was withdrawn on Monday night.

Saka was substituted with what appeared to be a knee problem with the Gunners 2-0 up before they netted their third goal of the evening.

However, Arteta quickly revealed: “He is fine, he was fine."

Mikel Arteta reacts to Eddie Nketiah display at Oxford

Mikel Arteta praised Eddie Nketiah following the 3-0 FA Cup win at Oxford on Monday night.

The striker netted twice in the victory and has stepped up to the challenge since Gabriel Jesus was ruled out of contention with a serious knee injury.

"He's been patient when he needed to be but as well he's been with the right mindset and preparing himself for this moment.

"That's why I think he looks ready and why he's performing the way he is."

Arsenal target yet to agree new contract

Youssoufa Moukoko is yet to agree a new contract with Borussia Dortmund, with clubs around Europe taking notice of his situation.

90min understands it is increasingly likely the young attacker will leave BVB this summer. He wants around €200,000-a-week but has been offered just over half of that, while the club is also reluctant to include a release clause in any new contract.