Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty still hoping to make USMNT World Cup roster

Arsenal defender Auston Trusty insists he hasn't given up on earning a spot on the United States Men's National Team's World Cup roster.

The 24-year-old center-back, currently on loan at Championship outfit Birmingham City after moving to England from the Colorado Rapids in January, is yet to be capped for the USMNT but has received call-ups for two January training camps in 2019 and 2022.

However, Trusty has been in excellent form since moving to St. Andrew's, sitting first among his teammates for tackles (48), interceptions (27), clearances (75), blocks (27), and recoveries (94), while also scoring twice in 17 appearances.

It's late in the day for Trusty to make an impression on Gregg Berhalter, but his performances in the Championship are certainly giving him hope.

“I've been in a couple of camps before and been part of the team, part of the gameday squad for three games,” the Philadelphia Union youth product told MLSsoccer.com. “But my mindset is to be in this World Cup, so that's the only mindset I have. I'm not looking further than that, just at this World Cup.”

Berhalter already appears set on sticking with players who have been a part of his system for a while. Even a Premier League captain like Tim Ream, who has been excellent for Fulham this season, doesn't appear to be getting a look-in, leaving Trusty with an uphill task.

However, Trusty is not giving up hope and will remain focused on giving himself the best chance possible over the coming weeks.

“I think I'm doing my job, I think I'm doing my part,” Trusty said. “So it's just keep on doing my thing and playing my game.”

My goal is to play for Arsenal Auston Trusty

A more long-term goal for Trusty is to break into Mikel Arteta's first team at Arsenal.

Trusty's move to the Gunners certainly raised a few eyebrows considering his lack of European experience and having only played in MLS and USL.

However, he's quickly proven he's able to adapt to life in England and remains focused on rubbing shoulders with the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, and Ben White.

“I'm in contact with them all the time and my mindset is to get to Arsenal and play for Arsenal,” said Trusty.

“It's the perfect spot right now and I'm doing my thing, at an incredible organization in Birmingham. But, obviously, the goal is to play in the Premier League, play at a top team. That's where it's at.”

