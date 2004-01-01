Arsenal make breakthrough in Bukayo Saka contract talks

Arsenal have made a huge breakthrough in contract talks with Bukayo Saka after agreeing terms in principle, sources have confirmed to 90min.

With his current contract due to expire in the summer of 2024, the Gunners have been in discussions with the England star over a new long-term deal for more than 12 months.

Whilst Arsenal had hoped a new deal would be agreed last year, they have remained confident that Saka would commit his future to the club where he began his career. Now, the 21-year-old has confirmed to his employers that he does indeed want to stay.

90min revealed in November that Arsenal were prepared to make Saka the highest paid player at the club and that is the deal that has been agreed between the two parties.

Arsenal hope that the contract will be finalised in the coming weeks, thereby putting an end to Manchester City's hopes of enticing the player to the Etihad Stadium. 90min confirmed last year that landing Saka was one of their priorities for 2023.

Arsenal remain busy tying down their top talent. This season has already seen them secure the signatures of Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah. Now, in addition to Saka, they hope to follow that up with new deals for Granit Xhaka, William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale.

