 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal make clear transfer decisions on Gabriel & Thomas Partey

Arsenal have decided the futures of both Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey amid Saudi Arabia transfer links.

Arsenal are set to keep Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey this summer amid transfer interest in both players, 90min understands.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards