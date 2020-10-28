Arsenal 'Make Contact' With Agent of £22m-Rated Dominik Szoboszlai

Arsenal are interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and have already held talks with the player's agent regarding a potential move.

The 20-year-old is the latest young star to emerge from the talent factory in Salzburg, recently being named on the shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy award. Szoboszlai enjoyed a tremendous 2019/2020 season, registering 30 direct goal involvements in just 40 appearances in all competitions.

Szoboszlai has been impressive in his side's Champions League fixtures this season | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

This fine form has attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe with Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sports Witness) reporting that Arsenal are particularly interested in the talent.

Gunners' technical director Edu is keen to add more creativity and guile to the ranks - especially after Mesut Ozil was left out of Arteta's Premier League squad. This is becoming increasingly pressing as a lack of service to the frontline has plagued Arsenal in recent games. In their most recent fixture against Aston Villa, last season's top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did not attempt a single shot and Alexandre Lacazette is without a goal in four games.

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar was linked with a move to north London throughout the summer but no deal was struck. An alternative to the Frenchman could be Szoboszlai. Although he mainly operated on the left flank last campaign, he is also able to play centrally and registered 18 assists in all. He is also likely to be far cheaper than Aouar.