Arsenal make improved bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Arsenal have made another offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, sources have told 90min.

The Gunners are intent on signing the 21-year-old as Mikel Arteta soughts to add depth and quality to an already fruitful frontline this season.

90min recently reported that Arsenal had made an opening offer of roughly €60m for Mudryk, but this was rejected by Shakhtar.

Arsenal have now upped that offer by a further €10m, but this is still short of Shakhtar's €90m asking price - a value in-part determined by Antony's move from Ajax to Manchester United for a similar fee.

While the Gunners are confident of completing a deal this month, they have been made aware that rival interest in Mudryk is beginning to solidify. Chelsea have been linked with the forward in recent days.

Mudryk has made his desire to join Arsenal very clear, regularly posting updates on social media of him watching their recent matches and praising Arteta.

The winger is enjoying a stellar season for Shakhtar, contributing 10 goals and eight assists in 18 games for them so far this term.

Should Mudryk stay put this month, he could come up against Arsenal this season after Shakhtar dropped into the Europa League. They will face Rennes in the knockout round play-offs in February.