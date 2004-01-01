Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Arsenal make surprise decision on Gabriel Jesus' future - report
Tweet
Arsenal are willing to listen to transfer offers for Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Chelsea keep a clean sheet against Spurs.
03 May 00:14 - redgunamo, 306 views 13 replies
Bryan Munchen appear to be completely outplaying Real Madrid
30 Apr 23:31 - WES, 377 views 12 replies
Big game tonight.
30 Apr 21:18 - redgunamo, 226 views 2 replies
This *Reaching out, shyte is really giving my @rse a toothache these days.
29 Apr 19:24 - 7sisters, 542 views 17 replies
I now realise how foolish it was to want Real Madrid to beat City in the CL
29 Apr 16:02 - WES, 431 views 12 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards