Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Reacts to 'Kroenke Out' Banner

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that he has the full support of the Gunners hierarchy after a banner reading ‘Back Arteta, Kroenke Out’ – in reference to the club’s unpopular American owner – was flown over Villa Park during Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.





The defeat means that Arsenal cannot finish the Premier League season higher than eighth place, which will make it their lowest league finish in 25 years. They will also now only qualify for the Europa League if they beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final later this month, which could make next season the first that Arsenal have gone without European football since 1995/96.





Arsenal will record their lowest league finish in 25 years

“I have full support from the Kroenkes, from the board, from the sporting director and we are putting a very strong plan together to try to do as much as we can in the shortest period,” Arteta said as he put forward a United front at the post-match press conference – via Arsenal.com.





“At the end of the day, the league table doesn't lie and we know the gap that we have to fill in and we are on board with trying to do everything together.”





He expanded, “We need to improve in many areas. The first of all is my responsibility, to improve the team and everything with the mentality of course as well.





“After that, we have certain areas that we need to get better. The top teams in certain areas are better than us and we have to do that. The uncertainty is the reality.”





Fans flew a banner demanding 'Kroenke Out' over Villa Park

Arsenal have known financial concerns that pre-date the coronavirus crisis, with executive Josh Kroenke last summer admitting the club was trying to support a ‘Champions League wage bill’ on a ‘Europa League budget’. The imminent summer transfer window is a crucial one for the club to try and inject some fresh life into a squad that lacks balance and proven quality.





Arteta has previously commented that there are ‘a lot of rocks’ in the way.





“It has to hurt and we have to suffer because it is not good enough for this football club,” he said on finishing no higher than eight. “That's why we have to put it right, we have a challenge that is really big and we are facing it and we are really excited about what we have ahead of us.”





