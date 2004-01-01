Arsenal monitoring Raheem Sterling as part of Champions League preparations

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is interested in a reunion with Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling as the Gunners prepare for their return to the Champions League, 90min understands.

Not since the 2016/17 season have Arsenal featured in Europe's premier competition but their emphatic push for the Premier League title has almost guaranteed them a spot in the Champions League next season.

Arsenal are already putting plans in place to bolster in preparation for their return to the competition and sources have confirmed to 90min that Arteta is looking to add players with European experience.

One of those on his radar is Sterling, who worked under the Spaniard during their time atManchester City.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that Arteta is a huge fan of Sterling, given his ability to play anywhere across the front line, and would be interested in lodging a bid to try and sign the 28-year-old if he became available this summer.

Importantly, Sterling is not believed to be looking to leave Chelsea and the Blues are not advertising his services either, but the Stamford Bridge outfit will have to make some tricky decisions when it comes to player sales after 12 months of bolstering their squad to an unsustainable level.

A number of Chelsea's summer signings could be offloaded after just one year, with Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella among those facing uncertain futures in west London.

Sterling has spoken openly of his respect for Arteta in the past and has praised his former coach for the impact he has made at Arsenal.

"I knew once he went into Arsenal that it would be a great opportunity for him but also he would definitely implement what he wanted to bring in," Sterling said in October 2020. "And he's a person that will put his foot down and not let things slide as you can see with the boys at Arsenal. They know if they don't run they are most likely not going to play.

"We all knew before Mikel got in how much good football they could play, how technically good they were but probably off the field they weren't as aggressive as they are with Mikel.

"They run their socks off now, you can see why they benefited with some good results recently.”