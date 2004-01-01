Arsenal name Martin Odegaard as new club captain

Arsenal have announced that Martin Odegaard will become the new captain of the men's first team.

The Norway international arrived in north London in January 2021 on an initial loan spell from Real Madrid, endearing himself to fans with a goal against Tottenham in the north London derby.

Odegaard then signed on a permanent deal in August 2021 for a fee that could rise to €40m, and the Gunners confirmed on Saturday that the playmaker will become their new skipper.

"We are delighted to announce that Martin Odegaard has been named our new men’s first-team captain," a statement read.

"The 23-year-old has made a huge impact since arriving at Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan, and has gone on to play 60 times and scoring nine goals.

"Odegaard has experience of wearing the armband, having been Norway captain since March 2021, whom he has won 43 caps for.

"We wish Martin every success as our captain."

The last permanent Arsenal captain was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was stripped of the armband midway through last season before his eventual departure to Barcelona.

Alexandre Lacazette was often the player nominated from Mikel Arteta's leadership group to take the armband, though former captain Granit Xhaka sometimes led the side out too. But Odegaard has been given the responsibility of the captaincy moving forward, starting with Saturday's Emirates Cup match against Sevilla.