Arsenal Offering Thomas Partey Massive Wage Rise to Seal Summer Transfer

Arsenal have offered Atlético Madrid’s Thomas Partey a substantial wage rise in the hope of securing his services this summer.





Speculation regarding the Ghana international’s future has been rife, with the Gunners said to be favourites to land the industrious midfielder. However, Mikel Arteta’s men aren’t the only interested side, with Manchester United also said to be keeping tabs on the 27-year-old.





Partey challenges Liverpool's Sadio Mané

With Arsenal desperately looking to bolster their midfield options, Goal report that the Gunners have offered to triple the Atlético man’s wages in the hope of landing what would be a marquee signing.





With Diego Simeone said to be keen to keep hold of Partey, discussions are already underway regarding a contract extension at Wanda Metropolitano. However, with the club facing financial issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, they may be forced into offloading the midfielder.





Despite a number of advances from the north London club already being rebuffed, Atlético are now willing to open discussions if a new deal can’t be agreed. Should Arsenal choose to trigger the £44.5m release clause in the 27-year-old’s current deal, Simeone would be powerless if the midfielder opts to move to the Premier League.





Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his midfield

A product of the Atlético youth system, Partey spent two seasons out on loan at Mallorca and Almería in the early stages of his career. However, he has since cemented his place in Los Rojiblancos’ starting XI.





The midfield man has been a key figure in Simeone’s midfield this season, missing just three La Liga fixtures. He played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Athletic, hitting the ground running immediately.





Prior to football's three-month hiatus, Partey produced a stellar performance in the Champions League to secure his side's passage to the quarter-finals at the expense of reigning champions Liverpool.



