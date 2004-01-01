Arsenal open initial talks for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon

Arsenal are thought to be keeping tabs on Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon and could make an approach for the talented 21-year-old at the end of the season.

Solomon made six appearances during the Champions League group stage earlier in the campaign and scored home and away in Shakhtar's wins over Real Madrid. He also has three goals and an assist to his name in ten Ukrainian Premier League games.

Solomon, who joined Shakhtar from Israeli club Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2019, has also previously scored in the Champions League against Manchester City and has enjoyed a significant rise over the last 18 months. More recently, he scored his first international goal for Israel against Scotland.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal have ‘heavily’ scouted the player and begun initial talks with his representatives. That could then lead to more formal interest during the summer.

Given his ability, potential and long-term contract at Shakhtar, Solomon could command a large transfer fee and the Gunners are considered unlikely to have the funds for any expensive acquisitions during the remainder of the January window.

But the situation is likely to have improved by the end of the campaign – Mesut Ozil’s departure will release a significant chunk of wage budget, for example – and Arsenal may be in a better position to continue overhauling the squad and injecting fresh blood.

Young players have given the Gunners a new lease of life in recent weeks as it is, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in particular making major impacts. 2019 signing Kieran Tierney, himself still only 23, is also finding his feet after a difficult debut season in north London.

Arsenal additionally have Gabriel Martinelli, whose latest injury isn’t believed to be a serious setback and could see him available by the time the team faces Newcastle on Monday.

