Arsenal open talks with Mohamed Elneny over new contract

Arsenal have started speaking with midfielder Mohamed Elneny over a possible contract extension.

The 29-year-old has been used as emergency cover by Mikel Arteta this season, with four of his five Premier League starts coming in the last four games following the season-ending injury suffered by Thomas Partey.

With his contract set to expire this summer, Elneny recently made it clear that he would be more than happy to sign an extension to stick around as a fringe player at the Emirates, citing his love of the club and respect for Arteta as reasons to stay.

It looks as if his pleas have been heard as The Athletic state that Elneny is now in talks with Arsenal over fresh terms.

Elneny is understood to be a popular member of the team whose experience and professionalism are seen as vital attributes in Arteta's young squad, and the boss hopes to keep him around for a little while longer.

Should he sign a new deal as expected, Elneny will likely remain a fringe player, with Partey set to return for the new season and Arsenal still planning to sign a new midfielder once the summer transfer window opens.

Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Wolves' Ruben Neves are both seen as possible targets, with the former understood to be the preferred option.

Tielemans will soon enter the final 12 months of his own deal and 90min understands that he has been rebuffing Leicester's attempts to tie him down to an extension.