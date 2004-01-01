Arsenal 'Open to Offers' for Midfielder Granit Xhaka

Arsenal are willing to entertain offers for under fire midfielder Granit Xhaka, after the Switzerland international's lack of discipline yet again reared its head in the weekend defeat to Burnley.

The 28-year-old has endured a turbulent time at the Emirates since joining the club in 2016. Despite being a mainstay in the Gunners' starting XI for much of his time in north London, Xhaka's stint at the club looked set to come to an end last season when he reacted angrily to fans jeering him off in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in October 2019.

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery subsequently stripped Xhaka of the captain's armband, leading to widespread reports that the midfielder was set to depart the Emirates.

Despite new boss Mikel Arteta's decision to integrate Xhaka back into the side, his latest outburst of indiscipline in the 1-0 defeat to Burnley on Sunday has yet again brought his future at the club into question, with the Daily Mail reporting Arsenal are now willing to listen to offers for the Switzerland international.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man was dismissed with over half an hour to play in his side's home defeat at the hands of the Clarets for grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat.

Arteta did show some support to Xhaka in his pre-match press conference prior to Wednesday's clash with Southampton, stating as quoted by BBC Sport: "What I can say about Granit is his professionalism and his commitment with the club and with his team is maximum.

Granit Xhaka saw red in the defeat to Burnley | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"He knows and we all know he had a moment where he lost it. And I know the reason why but what I cannot do is just take everything he has done away because he has made a mistake."

The result means Arsenal sit 15th in the Premier League table - just five points above the relegation zone - having not picked up a win in their previous five league games.

Their quest for Champions League football almost certainly looks set to go on for another season - having not dined at Europe's top table since 2017 - with the club already ten points adrift of a place in the top four.

Granit Xhaka is dismissed against Burnley | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Gunners host the high-flying Saints on Wednesday before a trip to seventh placed Everton on Saturday, with pressure beginning to increase on Arteta.