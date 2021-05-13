Arsenal 'optimistic' Emile Smith Rowe will sign new five-year deal

Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe has been offered a new five-year deal with both the club and the player keen to reach an agreement.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been a shining light in the Gunners' wretched campaign. Despite boasting just two Premier League appearances prior to the start of the season he's now cemented his place in the starting XI and is seeing his influence on the side grow by the week.

Having notched his first Premier League goal against West Brom earlier this month, he then went on to double his tally the following game as his early strike handed the Gunners all three points against London rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal are working since March to extend Emile Smith-Rowe’s contract, there’s ‘optimism’ to complete the agreement soon. The player is happy and open to stay - five years contract on the table. ⚪️? #AFC #Arsenal https://t.co/0oLWSdBGFP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2021

Many Arsenal fans have called for Arteta to embark on a complete overhaul of the squad this summer given their disappointing season, though Smith Rowe is evidently in the Spaniard's future plans and Fabrizio Romano reports the club have tabled a five-year deal with the hope of tying the youngster down to a long-term deal.

He adds that, while negotiations have been ongoing since March, Arsenal remain 'optimistic' that a deal will be struck in the near future with the youngster's current deal expiring 2023.

Smith Rowe is said to be happy at the Emirates Stadium and is open to signing a new deal, news that will come as music to the ears of Arsenal fans as they plan ahead for next season.

Despite the need for reinforcements at Arsenal, Arteta's side may struggle to attract stellar names to the club given they're unlikely to have the lure of European football next season.

The Gunners find themselves on the verge of failing to qualify for Europe for the first time in 26 years given their poor league standing and elimination from the Europa League by Villarreal, a failure that will also impact the club financially.

Given their current plight, Arteta may be forced to rely on the club's youngsters more so than ever next season and securing the future of Smith Rowe would undoubtedly be a huge boost for the club.